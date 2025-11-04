Left Menu

DSP Under Scrutiny: Unveiling a Web of Hidden Wealth

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rishikant Shukla, has been suspended following an SIT probe that unearthed undeclared assets worth nearly Rs 100 crore. The investigation revealed Shukla's association with a criminal syndicate and abuse of power to amass wealth under others' names, prompting a full vigilance investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rishikant Shukla has been suspended after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry uncovered nearly Rs 100 crore in undeclared assets. The assets include 12 properties linked to Shukla's PAN card, according to senior police officials.

The SIT report indicated Shukla's involvement with Akhilesh Dubey, a lawyer-turned-gangster, during his tenure in Kanpur from 1998 to 2009. Dubey is believed to lead a racket involving fake cases, extortion, and land grabbing.

Sukla, who was Circle Officer in Manpuri district, allegedly utilized his position and network to conceal assets under family and associates' names. His suspension has led to a full vigilance investigation by the state's Director General of Police headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

