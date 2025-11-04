Left Menu

Pharma Giants Clash: Novo Nordisk and Pfizer Revise Bids in Metsera Acquisition Battle

Novo Nordisk and Pfizer have increased their offers for Metsera, with Novo now proposing $10 billion and Pfizer $8.1 billion. Amid legal disputes, Pfizer has sued Metsera and Novo Nordisk, alleging breach of agreement, as Novo offers extra incentives based on developmental achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:57 IST
Novo Nordisk and Pfizer have intensified their efforts to acquire Metsera by revising their respective offers. Novo has boosted its bid to a robust $10 billion, while Pfizer trails with an $8.1 billion offer. Both pharmaceutical titans are embroiled in a public tussle, eager to absorb the promising obesity drug developer into their portfolios.

The rivalry has escalated into legal warfare, with Pfizer filing two lawsuits against Metsera, its board, and Novo Nordisk. The primary legal argument maintains that Novo's offer violates Pfizer's existing merger agreement and is an attempt to evade antitrust scrutiny. A critical court hearing is scheduled to resolve whether Metsera can terminate the Pfizer agreement.

Novo Nordisk has sweetened its revised proposal by increasing cash incentives tied to development and regulatory milestones. Metsera shareholders stand to gain an additional $24.00 per share, reflecting Novo's commitment to incentivize through potential future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

