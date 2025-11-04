UP Madrassa Shutdown: Cleric's Foreign Funding Under Scrutiny

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district have sealed a madrassa operating illegally. This action follows allegations of foreign funding violations linked to a cleric with British citizenship, Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, officials confirmed.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad is actively probing the cleric's international connections, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash stated. The madrassa, allegedly run by Khan's son Tauseef Raja in Khalilabad town, was sealed after due legal process, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Kumar.

District Minority Officer confirmed an FIR against Khan under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and relevant sections for alleged funding irregularities. Investigations reveal Khan's frequent travels abroad for religious preaching and suspicious activities involving contacts in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. His involvement in irregular salary benefits and foreign fund transfers to various madrassas is also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)