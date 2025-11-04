Left Menu

Pune Software Engineer's Arrest Unveils Shocking Terror Links

Zubair Hangargekar, a software engineer, was arrested by Maharashtra's ATS for suspected terror links, including ties to Al Qaeda. His activities raised concerns over radicalisation through religious discourses in Pune. Investigations continue as ATS extends his custody and examines seized materials, including radical publications and contact numbers.

Updated: 04-11-2025 22:57 IST
A software engineer from Pune, Zubair Hangargekar, was arrested last week by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged connections with terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda. The prosecution revealed in court that Hangargekar's old phone had a Pakistani contact number saved.

Hangargekar, 37, was reportedly under surveillance for his links to banned outfits and suspected radicalisation activities. Known for his aggressive religious discourses in Pune's Kondhwa area, his police custody has been extended to November 14 for further investigation into his influence on youth radicalisation.

During search operations, the ATS uncovered incriminating materials, including a translated speech by Osama bin Laden and a magazine detailing bomb-making. The ATS has engaged the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory for further insights into the seized documents. The court was also informed about the discovery of half-burnt documents related to Hangargekar's activities, now under forensic examination.

