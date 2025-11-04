Pune Software Engineer's Arrest Unveils Shocking Terror Links

A software engineer from Pune, Zubair Hangargekar, was arrested last week by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged connections with terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda. The prosecution revealed in court that Hangargekar's old phone had a Pakistani contact number saved.

Hangargekar, 37, was reportedly under surveillance for his links to banned outfits and suspected radicalisation activities. Known for his aggressive religious discourses in Pune's Kondhwa area, his police custody has been extended to November 14 for further investigation into his influence on youth radicalisation.

During search operations, the ATS uncovered incriminating materials, including a translated speech by Osama bin Laden and a magazine detailing bomb-making. The ATS has engaged the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory for further insights into the seized documents. The court was also informed about the discovery of half-burnt documents related to Hangargekar's activities, now under forensic examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)