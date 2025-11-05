Left Menu

Tragic Double Homicide Shocks Rural Maharashtra Village

An elderly farmer and his son were brutally murdered at their farm in Latur, Maharashtra. Unidentified attackers struck them with sharp weapons and left their bodies near a village water tank. This incident echoes a similar attack on an elderly couple last year in the same village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing incident that has left the community reeling, an elderly farmer and his son were found brutally murdered in Maharashtra's Latur district. Police reports indicate that the two were viciously attacked with sharp weapons at their farm in Rudhda village, Ahmadpur tehsil.

The horrific discovery was made on Tuesday morning, with the bodies found dumped near a local water tank. Authorities have confirmed that the attack occurred late Monday night after Shivraj Nivrutti Surnar, 70, and his son Vishwanath Shivraj Surnar, 20, had gone to their farm as usual.

This grim event has drawn parallels to a similar attack on an elderly couple last year within the same village, heightening concerns and fear among residents. An extensive investigation is underway, with forensic experts, a dog squad, and fingerprint specialists deployed to gather evidence. Police have handed over the bodies to family members after post-mortem examinations.

