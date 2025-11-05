Left Menu

Maine Votes on Strengthening Gun Laws After Deadly Shooting

Maine residents voted to expand gun control by allowing family members to petition courts to restrict dangerous individuals' access to guns. This move follows the October 2023 Lewiston shooting, where 18 people were killed. While some oppose the new law, others believe it will enhance safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Maine has voted to tighten its gun control laws by empowering family members to petition courts to remove weapons from potentially dangerous individuals. This decision follows the tragic Lewiston shooting in October 2023, where 18 people were fatally shot at a bowling alley and bar.

The state's newly approved red flag law will complement the existing yellow flag law, which allows law enforcement to initiate firearm confiscation if someone poses a threat. Gun safety advocates argue the change is vital, as they believe the current law is cumbersome and rarely used effectively.

Despite concerns from opponents, including gun rights groups and some political figures, Maine's decision reflects a shift towards stronger community safety measures. The shooting's families continue to seek accountability from military officials for perceived neglect in addressing the shooter's mental health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

