Historic Ngāti Pāoa Treaty Settlement Ends 14-Year Negotiation Journey

After 14 years of negotiations, the Crown and Ngāti Pāoa have reached a historic milestone with the passage of settlement legislation through its final reading in Parliament today. The agreement, announced by Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith, marks the conclusion of one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s longest-standing Treaty negotiations and represents a significant step forward in reconciliation and redress.

“This is a historic day for which Ngāti Pāoa has waited far too long,” said Minister Goldsmith. “The Crown has acknowledged the cumulative effect of its actions and omissions, including raupatu, the operation and impact of the native land laws, and continued Crown purchasing. These left Ngāti Pāoa virtually landless and undermined the economic, social, and cultural development of the iwi.”

Acknowledging Historic Injustices

The Crown has formally acknowledged breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi / the Treaty of Waitangi and its principles — including its invasion of the Waikato, attacks on Ngāti Pāoa, and the 1863 shelling of the unfortified village of Pūkorokoro, which caused the deaths of iwi members.

The settlement’s historical account and Crown apology recognise the profound impact of these events, which led to widespread dispossession and the erosion of Ngāti Pāoa’s autonomy and prosperity.

“The Crown also acknowledges that its actions breached the Treaty when it invaded the Waikato and attacked Ngāti Pāoa,” Goldsmith said. “The raupatu and alienation of land caused immense harm — leaving Ngāti Pāoa virtually landless and stripping the iwi of its economic base.”

Settlement Details and Redress

The Ngāti Pāoa Claims Settlement Act delivers a combination of financial, commercial, and cultural redress designed to restore mana and provide the iwi with resources to shape a sustainable future.

Key elements include:

💰 Financial and commercial redress totaling $23.5 million, providing a foundation for future investment and development.

🌿 Cultural redress encompassing 12 sites of traditional, historical, and cultural significance, ensuring recognition of Ngāti Pāoa’s deep ancestral connections to the land.

🤝 Formal Crown acknowledgements and apology, including an agreed historical account that will form part of the permanent public record.

🏛️ Agreements with multiple Crown agencies to strengthen Ngāti Pāoa’s ongoing relationships with government institutions and facilitate future partnerships.

These measures are intended not only as compensation for past wrongs but also as a platform for future growth, resilience, and self-determination.

Ngāti Pāoa Engagement and Support

The settlement process has seen exceptional engagement from Ngāti Pāoa iwi members, with over 350 submissions received by the select committee — the majority from within the iwi. Representatives attended all readings of the Bill, reflecting the community’s deep commitment to securing justice and recognition.

“It was my pleasure to welcome Ngāti Pāoa back into the House today for the final reading,” Goldsmith said. “My hope is that this settlement provides a platform to create a thriving future for Ngāti Pāoa and their generations to come, helping to renew and strengthen the relationship between Ngāti Pāoa and the Crown.”

The iwi’s rohe (tribal area) encompasses parts of Auckland, the Hauraki Gulf, and the Coromandel Peninsula, making Ngāti Pāoa a significant iwi partner in regional development, environmental stewardship, and cultural revitalization.

Historical Background: The Road to Settlement

Ngāti Pāoa’s grievances stem from decades of Crown actions that breached the Treaty of Waitangi. During the 19th century, Crown policies — including large-scale land confiscations (raupatu), forced sales, and the undermining of traditional authority structures — devastated the iwi’s social and economic base.

By the late 1800s, Ngāti Pāoa was virtually landless, and the iwi’s ability to sustain itself economically and culturally was severely diminished. Negotiations for redress began in earnest in the early 2000s, with formal talks commencing in 2010.

The process has involved extensive research, consultation, and legal review, culminating in today’s legislative milestone — a moment of closure and renewal.

A New Chapter for Ngāti Pāoa

The completion of this settlement opens a new era for Ngāti Pāoa, providing the iwi with financial, cultural, and institutional tools to rebuild its economic base and strengthen its identity.

It also reaffirms the Government’s ongoing commitment to completing all historical Treaty settlements, a cornerstone of New Zealand’s reconciliation framework.

“This settlement is both a recognition of past injustices and an investment in a shared future,” Goldsmith concluded. “It marks the beginning of a renewed partnership grounded in respect, understanding, and the promise of enduring prosperity.”

The passage of the Ngāti Pāoa Claims Settlement Act is more than a legislative achievement — it represents an act of healing, partnership, and hope for future generations.

It stands as a reminder that while the legacy of injustice cannot be erased, acknowledgment, redress, and collaboration can pave the way toward a more equitable and united Aotearoa New Zealand.