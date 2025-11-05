Mehbooba Mufti Fights for Jailed J-K Prisoners' Rights
Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, has petitioned the high court for the transfer of Jammu and Kashmir prisoners from outside the Union Territory back to J-K. She argues that this move would alleviate the hardships faced by families who cannot afford to visit or support their incarcerated relatives.
Mufti has criticized the lack of transparency from authorities regarding the number of prisoners held outside J-K, noting that around 3,000-3,500 individuals have been detained following 2019. Many families, financially strained, have been forced to sell properties to sustain legal battles.
In her petition to the high court, Mufti calls for a humanitarian approach and requests that prisoners be returned unless specific reasons for their external detention are provided. She urges other political leaders, including Omar Abdullah, to support this cause for the welfare of affected families.
