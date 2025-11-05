Mehbooba Mufti Fights for Jailed J-K Prisoners' Rights

Mehbooba Mufti, People's Democratic Party president, is advocating for the transfer of jailed individuals from outside Jammu and Kashmir back to the Union Territory. She asserts that moving the prisoners closer to home would lessen the burdens on their struggling families.

Mufti has criticized the lack of transparency from authorities regarding the number of prisoners held outside J-K, noting that around 3,000-3,500 individuals have been detained following 2019. Many families, financially strained, have been forced to sell properties to sustain legal battles.

In her petition to the high court, Mufti calls for a humanitarian approach and requests that prisoners be returned unless specific reasons for their external detention are provided. She urges other political leaders, including Omar Abdullah, to support this cause for the welfare of affected families.

