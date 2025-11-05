Chemical Warehouse Tragedy: Indore Fire Leads to Homicide Charges
Two warehouse owners in Indore face culpable homicide charges after a fire during Devuthani Ekadashi celebrations killed two women workers. The blaze, fueled by chemicals stored in the warehouse, injured one owner. Police revealed safety standards were not followed, prompting a detailed investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire claimed the lives of two women workers at a chemical warehouse in Indore, sparking a high-profile legal case.
The fire, which occurred during Devuthani Ekadashi festivities, drew attention to safety violations at the facility.
Authorities charged the warehouse owners with culpable homicide, underscoring the dire need for regulatory compliance in industrial settings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Grasim Industries Shines with 52.4% Profit Surge in Cement and Chemical Sectors
Mahamaya Lifesciences Launches IPO to Propel Agrochemical Growth
Tragic Double Homicide Shocks Rural Maharashtra Village
India Upskilling Public Health: New Modules for Chemical Emergency Response
Explosive Incident Shakes Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant