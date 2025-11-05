Home Affairs Tables One-Stop Border Post Bill to Boost Trade and Economic Growth

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, has announced the tabling of the One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) Bill before the National Assembly, marking a major milestone in South Africa’s push to modernise its border management and boost regional economic integration.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Schreiber said the Bill reflects the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) commitment to drive economic reform, job creation, and regional trade efficiency by removing bureaucratic delays at border posts.

“This Bill is set to create the framework for South Africa to massively boost regional trade and growth,” said Schreiber. “It represents our shared commitment to a future where borders facilitate commerce, connectivity, and cooperation—not congestion.”

Transforming Border Management for Growth

The One-Stop Border Post Bill seeks to establish a legal and operational framework for integrated border processing between South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

Under the proposed system, border agencies from both sides will work together within common control zones, where travellers, goods, and vehicles will undergo joint inspections and single clearance procedures, eliminating duplication and delays.

Currently, most cargo and passengers must undergo two sets of border checks—one by South African authorities and another by officials of the adjoining country. The OSBP model will streamline this process by allowing both countries’ border officials to operate in a shared facility, enabling “once-only” processing.

“This Bill enables the Border Management Authority (BMA) and other stakeholders to integrate and coordinate their operations with neighbouring countries through the creation of common control zones,” Schreiber explained.

Boosting Regional Trade and Economic Integration

The Minister emphasised that faster and more efficient border operations are essential to unlocking South Africa’s regional trade potential, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)—the largest free trade zone in the world.

“For the people of South Africa, this Bill will enable faster, more efficient, modern, and secure cross-border trade, taking our country one step closer to realising the vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” said Schreiber.

Research from international trade bodies shows that even a five percent reduction in border clearance time could lead to a 10 percent increase in intra-regional exports. According to Schreiber, such gains could transform South Africa’s logistics and export competitiveness, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, and mining.

The Bill also forms part of a broader trade facilitation agenda that aligns with commitments made under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Tripartite Free Trade Area frameworks.

Implementation by the Border Management Authority

The Border Management Authority (BMA)—South Africa’s unified border control entity—is expected to play a central role in implementing the One-Stop Border Post model. Established in 2023, the BMA is responsible for integrating the work of customs, immigration, port health, and policing services across all land, air, and sea ports of entry.

Schreiber said the OSBP framework will allow the BMA to operate seamlessly with neighbouring border agencies, improving security coordination and trade logistics while reducing administrative burdens.

“Once final approval is granted by National Treasury, the sod will start turning as a physical symbol of South Africa’s progress in redefining efficiency and security at our ports of entry,” he said.

The Minister added that the first phase will target priority borders, including key trade corridors such as Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), Lebombo (Mozambique), and Groblersbrug (Botswana)—which handle the majority of cross-border freight traffic in southern Africa.

Driving Economic Reform Through Smarter Systems

Dr Schreiber also highlighted a series of parallel reforms underway within the Department of Home Affairs designed to reduce red tape and enhance investment and mobility.

These include:

The Points-Based Work Visa System, aimed at simplifying skilled immigration processes;

The Trusted Employer Scheme (TES), which streamlines visa processing for compliant companies; and

The rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which digitises and automates visa applications for tourists and short-term visitors.

“The Department of Home Affairs is working every day to drive rational and effective economic reforms that will deliver growth and jobs,” Schreiber said. “The implementation of our points-based work visa system and Trusted Employer Scheme has already significantly boosted access to high-end skills.”

The ETA, currently in its pilot phase, has already processed 200 applications for G20 Summit delegates, with full rollout to international tourists expected in the coming months.

“As we open the ETA up to all tourists in phases, we will inject growth into our tourism sector on a scale not seen before,” Schreiber added.

A Legal Framework for Regional Integration

The One-Stop Border Post Bill provides the legislative foundation for South Africa to enter into international agreements with neighbouring states to establish jointly operated border facilities.

Specifically, the Bill:

Regulates the creation of one-stop border posts through bilateral or multilateral agreements;

Provides for the establishment of common control zones in the territories of adjoining states;

Enables joint application of laws from both countries within these zones; and

Defines governance, accountability, and security arrangements for the integrated posts.

By aligning its domestic legislation with international best practices, South Africa joins a growing number of African nations—such as Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe—that have successfully implemented the OSBP model to streamline trade and improve border efficiency.

Promoting Jobs, Tourism, and Security

In addition to trade facilitation, the Bill is expected to have significant socio-economic benefits, including:

Job creation through infrastructure upgrades and increased cross-border commerce;

Tourism growth through faster movement of visitors and improved visa processes; and

Enhanced national security via improved coordination and data sharing between agencies.

“We are redefining efficiency and security at our ports of entry, ensuring that South Africa remains open for business while safeguarding our borders,” Schreiber said.

Conclusion: A Step Toward a Connected African Future

The tabling of the One-Stop Border Post Bill marks a defining moment in South Africa’s journey toward regional integration and economic transformation.

By reducing logistical barriers and modernising border operations, the government aims to make South Africa a gateway for trade and investment in sub-Saharan Africa.

As Minister Schreiber concluded, the initiative stands as a testament to the Government of National Unity’s commitment to growth, reform, and inclusive development: