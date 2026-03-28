Poland Extends Border Controls with EU Neighbors

Poland has announced an extension of its border controls with neighboring European Union countries Germany and Lithuania for an additional six months, through October 1st, according to the country's interior ministry.

Originally implemented in July, these temporary controls are part of a broader trend among EU nations reintroducing similar measures to manage and prevent illegal migration effectively. This initiative reflects growing concerns about border security across the region, as articulated by several governments.

The Polish interior ministry emphasized that this strategic decision is essential for countering illegal migration and maintaining internal security, a sentiment echoed in a recent post on social media platform X.