Temple Gold Plating Scandal Unveiled by Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court directed a probe into potential corruption regarding the Sabarimala temple's gold-plating irregularities involving Travancore Devaswom Board officials. The court noted serious lapses in record-keeping and possible deliberate concealment. Tests are to ascertain the gold quantity lost during 2019-2025 transactions, coinciding with the temple's pilgrimage season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court delved into irregularities surrounding the Sabarimala temple's gold-plating scandal, urging the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to evaluate the applicability of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials.

A bench led by Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar highlighted grave inconsistencies and potential misappropriation regarding the gold-plating of the temple's Dwarapalaka idols. The court emphasized the involvement of high-ranking TDB officials, questioning the ethics and legality of their actions.

Further scrutiny revealed the TDB's inadequate record maintenance, raising suspicions about a possible systemic attempt to obscure violations. Meanwhile, scientific tests were sanctioned to assess gold loss between 2019 and 2025, with results expected before the temple opens for the upcoming pilgrimage season.

