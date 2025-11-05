Justice Reversed: Bolivia's Jeanine Áñez Freed from Prison

The Bolivian Supreme Court of Justice has annulled the 10-year prison sentence of former interim President Jeanine Áñez, ordering her immediate release.

The court ruled for a political trial instead, citing due process violations in her earlier conviction for her controversial presidential assumption during the 2019 protests. The decision was supported by seven of nine justices, amid allegations of an unfair trial.

The former president's legal team is preparing for her release. Áñez was imprisoned following protests that erupted after disputed 2019 elections leading to former President Evo Morales's resignation.

