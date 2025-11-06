Bessent's Optimism: A Supreme Court Showdown on Trump's Tariffs
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism after attending a Supreme Court hearing on the legality of President Trump's tariffs. He suggested that plaintiffs opposing the tariffs had not made a strong case. Bessent believes the Supreme Court will overturn the prior ruling declaring the tariffs illegal.
In a potentially pivotal moment for U.S. trade policy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism following a Supreme Court hearing focused on President Donald Trump's contentious tariffs.
Speaking on Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow,' Bessent critiqued the plaintiffs challenging the tariffs, suggesting they had 'almost embarrassed themselves' during the court proceedings.
Confident that the Supreme Court will overrule the lower court's decision against the tariffs, Bessent remained unperturbed by the prospect of returning collected funds if the ruling stands.
