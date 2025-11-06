Left Menu

Bessent's Optimism: A Supreme Court Showdown on Trump's Tariffs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism after attending a Supreme Court hearing on the legality of President Trump's tariffs. He suggested that plaintiffs opposing the tariffs had not made a strong case. Bessent believes the Supreme Court will overturn the prior ruling declaring the tariffs illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 02:58 IST
Bessent's Optimism: A Supreme Court Showdown on Trump's Tariffs
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

In a potentially pivotal moment for U.S. trade policy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism following a Supreme Court hearing focused on President Donald Trump's contentious tariffs.

Speaking on Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow,' Bessent critiqued the plaintiffs challenging the tariffs, suggesting they had 'almost embarrassed themselves' during the court proceedings.

Confident that the Supreme Court will overrule the lower court's decision against the tariffs, Bessent remained unperturbed by the prospect of returning collected funds if the ruling stands.

TRENDING

1
FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos

FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos

 United States
2
Supreme Court Showdown Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

Supreme Court Showdown Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

 Global
3
Atalanta's Last-Minute Victory Over Marseille in Champions League Clash

Atalanta's Last-Minute Victory Over Marseille in Champions League Clash

 France
4
Trump Urges Xi for Media Mogul's Release Amidst Key Diplomatic Talks

Trump Urges Xi for Media Mogul's Release Amidst Key Diplomatic Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025