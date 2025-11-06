Bessent's Optimism: A Supreme Court Showdown on Trump's Tariffs

In a potentially pivotal moment for U.S. trade policy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism following a Supreme Court hearing focused on President Donald Trump's contentious tariffs.

Speaking on Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow,' Bessent critiqued the plaintiffs challenging the tariffs, suggesting they had 'almost embarrassed themselves' during the court proceedings.

Confident that the Supreme Court will overrule the lower court's decision against the tariffs, Bessent remained unperturbed by the prospect of returning collected funds if the ruling stands.