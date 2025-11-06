Bengaluru Duo Arrested for Hidden Camera Installation Sparks Protest
A woman and her male accomplice were arrested in Bengaluru for installing a hidden camera in a women's hostel bathroom at Tata Electronics in Hosur. The discovery ignited protests among employees, demanding assurance of safety. Authorities are investigating to prevent such incidents.
A Bengaluru woman and her male friend were detained for allegedly placing a hidden camera in the bathroom of a women's hostel at Tata Electronics in Hosur, police stated on Thursday.
The discovery led to a protest by hundreds of women employees from the Nagamangalam facility, who demanded stricter safety measures. The camera was found in the Vidiyal Residency hostel, which accommodates over 6,000 women.
Police arrested 22-year-old Neelukumari Gupta, who had installed the device on her male friend Santhosh's instruction. Both Gupta and Santhosh are under investigation, while authorities assure enhanced security, with women officers deployed for further inspections.
