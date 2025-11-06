Left Menu

Bengaluru Duo Arrested for Hidden Camera Installation Sparks Protest

A woman and her male accomplice were arrested in Bengaluru for installing a hidden camera in a women's hostel bathroom at Tata Electronics in Hosur. The discovery ignited protests among employees, demanding assurance of safety. Authorities are investigating to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnagiri | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:10 IST
Bengaluru Duo Arrested for Hidden Camera Installation Sparks Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru woman and her male friend were detained for allegedly placing a hidden camera in the bathroom of a women's hostel at Tata Electronics in Hosur, police stated on Thursday.

The discovery led to a protest by hundreds of women employees from the Nagamangalam facility, who demanded stricter safety measures. The camera was found in the Vidiyal Residency hostel, which accommodates over 6,000 women.

Police arrested 22-year-old Neelukumari Gupta, who had installed the device on her male friend Santhosh's instruction. Both Gupta and Santhosh are under investigation, while authorities assure enhanced security, with women officers deployed for further inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

 Denmark
2
Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

 India
3
Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

 India
4
Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025