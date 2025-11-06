Euro Zone Yields Remain Steady Ahead of Bank of England's Decision

Germany's benchmark Bund yields remained near a four-week high on Thursday, keeping pace with U.S. Treasuries as investors anticipated the Bank of England's policy announcement later in the day.

Germany's 10-year yields remained flat at 2.67% after briefly hitting a high of 2.676%, mirroring a decline in U.S. Treasury yields amid evidence of sustained U.S. economic strength. Meanwhile, ECB policymakers stressed the need for vigilance but urged caution on inflation and interest rate adjustments, with market bets on a rate cut decreasing.

The relatively stable 2-year German yields reflected expectations around ECB rate policies, while the risk premium between German and French long-term bonds narrowed, showing continued investor wariness over France's fiscal future.