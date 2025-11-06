Court Orders Attachment Over 41-Year-Old Payment Dispute
A local court has ordered the attachment of the district basic education officer's office for failing to comply with a 41-year-old Supreme Court directive to clear arrears owed to three government primary school employees. The case has seen several proceedings, with the latest order emphasizing compliance with previous directives.
In a significant legal move, a local court has mandated the attachment of the district basic education officer's office. The decision addresses a long-standing non-compliance issue concerning a 1984 Supreme Court directive requiring the clearance of arrears to three primary school employees. Despite numerous reminders, payment had not been executed, compelling the court's action.
This legal battle, titled Sachchidanand vs Management Committee and Others, saw a pivotal order on October 1, 2005, which demanded the attachment of a specified amount. However, as of a recent hearing on November 3, compliance with the directive remained unattained. The presiding judge, Sanjay Kumar Gaur, criticized the district officer for misleading conduct, leading to the latest stringent measures.
Amidst ongoing legal escalations, the Basic Education Department plans to file a revision petition seeking a stay on the attachment order. Yet, without necessary approvals, compliance with the Supreme Court's mandate remains pending, underscoring the challenges within the bureaucratic processes of payment and legal adjudication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
