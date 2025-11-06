Rana Ayyub Faces Intimidation: Journalist Threatened Over WhatsApp

Police in Navi Mumbai have filed a non-cognisable offence following journalist Rana Ayyub's allegations of death threats and intimidation through WhatsApp, originating from an unrecognized international number.

Ayyub, a resident of Navi Mumbai and a columnist for the Washington Post, received a series of unwelcome calls on November 2 from a number identified as 'Harry Shooter Canada'. These provoked threats to her life and demands to publish a particular piece of writing.

The intimidation extended to threats against Ayyub's family, with the caller claiming to possess her personal information. Ayyub's direct complaint resulted in the registration of a non-cognisable offence under criminal intimidation laws.