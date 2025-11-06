Left Menu

Rana Ayyub Faces Intimidation: Journalist Threatened Over WhatsApp

Renowned journalist Rana Ayyub received death threats via WhatsApp from an international number identified as ‘Harry Shooter Canada’. The threats demanded she write about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Indira Gandhi's killers. Navi Mumbai police registered a non-cognisable offence for these intimidation efforts.

06-11-2025
Police in Navi Mumbai have filed a non-cognisable offence following journalist Rana Ayyub's allegations of death threats and intimidation through WhatsApp, originating from an unrecognized international number.

Ayyub, a resident of Navi Mumbai and a columnist for the Washington Post, received a series of unwelcome calls on November 2 from a number identified as 'Harry Shooter Canada'. These provoked threats to her life and demands to publish a particular piece of writing.

The intimidation extended to threats against Ayyub's family, with the caller claiming to possess her personal information. Ayyub's direct complaint resulted in the registration of a non-cognisable offence under criminal intimidation laws.

