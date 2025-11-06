Tragic Overdose: Young Technician's Demise Highlights Drug Abuse
A 28-year-old mobile phone technician died in Rajendranagar after allegedly consuming narcotic drugs with two others. Preliminary investigations suggest excessive drug use as the cause. A case has been registered following a complaint from the deceased's father, and further investigation is underway, according to police.
A 28-year-old mobile phone technician died in Rajendranagar after reportedly consuming an overdose of narcotic drugs, according to local police authorities Thursday.
The technician allegedly consumed the drugs with a woman and another individual on Wednesday. The overdose proved fatal later that night, based on preliminary investigation results.
The deceased's father has filed a complaint, prompting police to register a case. Authorities confirmed that further investigations are underway.
