Tragic Overdose: Young Technician's Demise Highlights Drug Abuse

A 28-year-old mobile phone technician died in Rajendranagar after allegedly consuming narcotic drugs with two others. Preliminary investigations suggest excessive drug use as the cause. A case has been registered following a complaint from the deceased's father, and further investigation is underway, according to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old mobile phone technician died in Rajendranagar after reportedly consuming an overdose of narcotic drugs, according to local police authorities Thursday.

The technician allegedly consumed the drugs with a woman and another individual on Wednesday. The overdose proved fatal later that night, based on preliminary investigation results.

The deceased's father has filed a complaint, prompting police to register a case. Authorities confirmed that further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

