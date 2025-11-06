Left Menu

Germany Backs Brazil's Ambitious Rainforest Fund, Financial Commitment Still Pending

Germany supports Brazil's proposed rainforest protection fund but has not committed a specific amount. The fund, launched at COP30, aims to raise $125 billion. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz finds the idea intriguing but awaits further discussions. Brazil's President Lula urges nations to make bold contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:19 IST
Germany has shown fundamental support for a Brazilian initiative that seeks to protect rainforests, though it has yet to decide on its financial commitment, as per government sources in Berlin.

Brazil is set to unveil its Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) next week at the COP30 climate talks, with an ambitious goal of raising $125 billion to help conserve endangered forests. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who will attend the event, is reportedly intrigued by the proposal. However, discussions about the exact financial contribution continue, according to the development minister.

Merz plans to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has pledged $1 billion to the fund and is pushing other nations for significant contributions. Lula aims to activate the TFFF, managed by the World Bank, during the climate talks, especially as the U.S. has not confirmed any high-ranking representatives for the event.

