Calcutta High Court Seeks ECI's Justification for 2002 Electoral Roll Usage

The Calcutta High Court has requested that the Election Commission of India file an affidavit explaining its use of the 2002 voters' list for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states. A division bench directed the ECI to submit this affidavit by November 19, as the matter will be heard on the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:42 IST
The Calcutta High Court has issued a directive to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit an affidavit clarifying its rationale for using the 2002 voters' list for the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This significant revision is happening across 12 states, including West Bengal, which faces upcoming assembly elections by mid-2026.

The Commission, represented by counsel Anamika Pandey, has challenged the maintainability of the PIL, arguing that a similar issue is under consideration by the Supreme Court. Petitioners have requested the ECI to base the SIR on 2025 data and sought security measures for booth-level officers encountering a hostile work environment.

Headed by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, the division bench mandated that the affidavit be filed by November 19, the same day designated for further proceedings. The court's intervention reflects the complexities surrounding electoral processes and the need for updated, secure methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

