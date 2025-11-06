CAG's Major Structural Overhaul: A New Era in Government Audits

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has made a significant announcement, unveiling plans to create two specialized centralized cadres. This initiative is aimed at developing deeper professional expertise in auditing the central government's finances, as disclosed on Thursday.

The new cadres, known as the Central Revenue Audit (CRA) Cadre and Central Expenditure Audit (CEA) Cadre, will be integrated within the Indian Audit and Accounts Department. The scheme is set to be operational from January 2026, aiming to unify fragmented existing audit offices into a cohesive structure.

The CAG's strategy promises to streamline cadre management by reducing multiple audit authorities to a single central authority for each cadre. This restructuring optimizes transparency and career progression opportunities while facilitating domain specialization in government revenue and expenditure audits.