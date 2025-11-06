BAE Systems Faces Setback in Strike Injunction Bid

British defence group BAE Systems faced a legal defeat on Thursday after a failed attempt to block strike action at two of its production sites in Lancashire, northern England. The strikes, decided by members of the Unite union, are set to occur at BAE's Warton and Samlesbury plants, where Eurofighter Typhoon jets are partially produced and assembled.

The strike decision follows the workers' rejection of a 3.6% pay increase proposal, prompting union members to vote in favor of industrial action last month. As a result, BAE Systems sought an injunction from London's High Court, arguing that Unite allegedly instructed members to forgo training before the ballot, thus rendering it illegal.

However, Judge Michael Soole ruled against granting the injunction, allowing the strike actions to proceed as planned until November 25. He stated that he would detail the reasoning behind his decision at a later date.