Prabhati Thaosen Takes Helm as APSC Chairperson
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya swore in Prabhati Thaosen as the Chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan. Former IAS officer Thaosen, who has been an APSC member since June, took the oath in the presence of state officials.
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday administered the oath to Prabhati Thaosen, marking her official induction as the Chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).
The ceremony, held at the historic Raj Bhavan, underscored the state's acknowledgment of Thaosen's longstanding commitment to public service. Thaosen, a veteran former IAS officer, was previously serving as a member of the APSC since June.
Among those in attendance were Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other senior state officials, emphasizing the significance of this leadership transition within the commission.
