Prabhati Thaosen Takes Helm as APSC Chairperson

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday administered the oath to Prabhati Thaosen, marking her official induction as the Chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The ceremony, held at the historic Raj Bhavan, underscored the state's acknowledgment of Thaosen's longstanding commitment to public service. Thaosen, a veteran former IAS officer, was previously serving as a member of the APSC since June.

Among those in attendance were Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other senior state officials, emphasizing the significance of this leadership transition within the commission.

