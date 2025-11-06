Left Menu

Prabhati Thaosen Takes Helm as APSC Chairperson

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya swore in Prabhati Thaosen as the Chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan. Former IAS officer Thaosen, who has been an APSC member since June, took the oath in the presence of state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:57 IST
Prabhati Thaosen Takes Helm as APSC Chairperson
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday administered the oath to Prabhati Thaosen, marking her official induction as the Chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The ceremony, held at the historic Raj Bhavan, underscored the state's acknowledgment of Thaosen's longstanding commitment to public service. Thaosen, a veteran former IAS officer, was previously serving as a member of the APSC since June.

Among those in attendance were Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other senior state officials, emphasizing the significance of this leadership transition within the commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Duo Triumph in Thrilling Transatlantic Race

French Duo Triumph in Thrilling Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Cyber Crime Alert: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Takes a Stand Against Online Abuse

Cyber Crime Alert: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Takes a Stand Against Online Abu...

 India
3
Empowering Ladakh: Strengthening MSMEs and Women's Self-Help Groups

Empowering Ladakh: Strengthening MSMEs and Women's Self-Help Groups

 India
4
Gabriel Bortoleto: Brazil's Next Formula One Hope

Gabriel Bortoleto: Brazil's Next Formula One Hope

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025