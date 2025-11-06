Drama in Court: Prisoner Escape Attempt Foiled

A remand prisoner, Karthi, created a dramatic scene at the Erode District and Session Court on Thursday when he attempted to escape police custody.

The 37-year-old, who was in custody over a POCSO case, made the escape bid while under the strict watch of armed guards. Despite the security, he managed to flee but wasn't quick enough to avoid capture.

In the ensuing chase, Karthi fell and sustained injuries, including a fracture to his leg. Police provided immediate first aid before taking him to the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital for further treatment. Erode North Police have lodged a case and opened an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)