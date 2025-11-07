Court Urged to Release Full SNAP Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James urged a court on Thursday to mandate the U.S. Department of Agriculture release full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

The move follows the Trump administration's announcement on Monday that it would partially fund November's food benefits for millions of Americans. This decision comes after a judicial order required the use of emergency funds to, at least, partially finance the SNAP benefits.

The request by James underscores the ongoing debate over the allocation and distribution of food assistance to vulnerable populations during economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)