Left Menu

Court Urged to Release Full SNAP Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James has requested a court to compel the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release complete SNAP benefits for November. This follows a Trump administration announcement to partially fund November benefits after a court order to use emergency funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:04 IST
Court Urged to Release Full SNAP Benefits
  • Country:
  • United States

New York Attorney General Letitia James urged a court on Thursday to mandate the U.S. Department of Agriculture release full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

The move follows the Trump administration's announcement on Monday that it would partially fund November's food benefits for millions of Americans. This decision comes after a judicial order required the use of emergency funds to, at least, partially finance the SNAP benefits.

The request by James underscores the ongoing debate over the allocation and distribution of food assistance to vulnerable populations during economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Disruptions Bring Brussels Airport to Standstill

Drone Disruptions Bring Brussels Airport to Standstill

 Global
2
Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved

Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor ...

 Global
3
Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global
4
Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025