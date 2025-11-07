Left Menu

Judge Orders Full Funding for SNAP Amidst Federal Shutdown

A federal judge in Rhode Island has mandated that the Trump administration fully fund the SNAP food aid benefits for November, following complaints from cities and nonprofits about insufficient coverage. Previously, only 65% coverage was promised due to federal shutdown constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:44 IST
  • United States

In a significant ruling, a federal judge in Rhode Island has instructed the Trump administration to secure the necessary funds to fully finance the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

This decision came after a challenge raised by cities and nonprofits, who argued that the administration's offer to cover only 65% of the maximum benefit was inadequate. The ruling highlighted the administration's failure to assess the repercussions on individuals reliant on these benefits.

Previously, due to the federal shutdown, the USDA announced that November's benefits would be unfunded, affecting approximately 42 million Americans. The program, vital to the nation's social safety net, costs over USD 8 billion monthly, assisting about 1 in 8 citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

