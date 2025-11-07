Judge Orders Full Funding for SNAP Amidst Federal Shutdown

In a significant ruling, a federal judge in Rhode Island has instructed the Trump administration to secure the necessary funds to fully finance the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

This decision came after a challenge raised by cities and nonprofits, who argued that the administration's offer to cover only 65% of the maximum benefit was inadequate. The ruling highlighted the administration's failure to assess the repercussions on individuals reliant on these benefits.

Previously, due to the federal shutdown, the USDA announced that November's benefits would be unfunded, affecting approximately 42 million Americans. The program, vital to the nation's social safety net, costs over USD 8 billion monthly, assisting about 1 in 8 citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)