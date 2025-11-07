Mumbai's Infamous Properties: Tiger Memon's Assets Set for Auction

Properties once linked to notorious 1993 Mumbai bombings mastermind, Tiger Memon, are on the brink of being auctioned, according to a recent statement from officials.

The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Authority has already secured eight out of 17 properties provided by the TADA court, marking a significant step in this extensive legal process.

These properties include flats central to the conspiracy, with legal proceedings for additional assets underway. Auction procedures are anticipated to commence as early as December, while Memon himself remains at large, reportedly residing in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)