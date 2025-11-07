Left Menu

Mumbai's Infamous Properties: Tiger Memon's Assets Set for Auction

Properties tied to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Tiger Memon are being prepped for auction. The SAFEMA has secured eight assets, including flats linked to the conspiracy. Legal proceedings are ongoing for others, with auctions slated for December. Memon remains absconding, reportedly in Pakistan.

Updated: 07-11-2025 08:27 IST
Properties once linked to notorious 1993 Mumbai bombings mastermind, Tiger Memon, are on the brink of being auctioned, according to a recent statement from officials.

The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Authority has already secured eight out of 17 properties provided by the TADA court, marking a significant step in this extensive legal process.

These properties include flats central to the conspiracy, with legal proceedings for additional assets underway. Auction procedures are anticipated to commence as early as December, while Memon himself remains at large, reportedly residing in Pakistan.

