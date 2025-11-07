China Launches Fujian: Expanding Naval Power on the High Seas

China officially commissioned its latest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, after completing extensive sea trials. The ceremony took place in Sanya on Hainan island, with top leader Xi Jinping in attendance. This development marks a significant advancement for what is already the world's largest navy.

The Fujian, China's third aircraft carrier, represents a milestone as it is the first one to be both designed and built domestically. It epitomizes President Xi Jinping's sweeping military reform and expansion efforts aimed at creating a modernized and 'world class' force by mid-century.

The new carrier bolsters China's naval capabilities, reducing the strategic distance with the U.S. Navy. According to Greg Poling, carriers are central to China's vision of emerging as a formidable power with a blue-water navy, capable of projecting military strength far beyond its coastal waters.