China's President Xi Jinping met French President Emmanual Macron in Beijing

China's President Xi Jinping met French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday, the French leader's fourth state visit to the Chinese capital as Europe seeks to rebalance economic and security threats from the world's second-largest economy.

Macron, who began his trip with a visit to Beijing's Forbidden City on Wednesday, will meet again with Xi during a trip to Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province on Friday.

