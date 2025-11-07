Suspicious Package Scare at U.S. Military Base

A suspicious package containing a white powder caused alarm at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, leading to multiple illnesses and hospitalizations, CNN reported Thursday. The base is known as the home of Air Force One.

The site was evacuated as a precaution, and a cordon was established, according to a statement reported by CNN. The package, opened in a building linked to the Air National Guard Readiness Center, caused immediate concerns.

An initial HAZMAT team field test did not find any hazardous elements, but the investigation by the Office of Special Investigations is ongoing. The U.S. Department of Defense and Joint Base Andrews have not commented further.

(With inputs from agencies.)