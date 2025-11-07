Supreme Court to Hear DMK's Challenge on Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on November 11 for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) plea challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran prompted by lawyer Vivek Singh, representing DMK, agreed to expedite the hearing. On November 3, R S Bharathi, DMK's organizing secretary, filed against the SIR, citing it as a violation of democratic rights.

Settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, the plea argues the SIR violates multiple constitutional provisions and demands the EC's notification of October 27 be annulled.

