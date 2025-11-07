Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear DMK's Challenge on Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea by the DMK on November 11 against the Election Commission's decision for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, calling it unconstitutional. The plea was filed by lawyer Vivek Singh and requests quashing the EC’s notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:18 IST
Supreme Court to Hear DMK's Challenge on Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on November 11 for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) plea challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran prompted by lawyer Vivek Singh, representing DMK, agreed to expedite the hearing. On November 3, R S Bharathi, DMK's organizing secretary, filed against the SIR, citing it as a violation of democratic rights.

Settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, the plea argues the SIR violates multiple constitutional provisions and demands the EC's notification of October 27 be annulled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Trade Struggles: Navigating Tariff Turmoil and Market Shifts

China's Trade Struggles: Navigating Tariff Turmoil and Market Shifts

 Global
2
High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy

High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Ex-Minister Alleges Massive Power Scam in Bihar Elections

Ex-Minister Alleges Massive Power Scam in Bihar Elections

 India
4
Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection

Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025