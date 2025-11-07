Supreme Court to Hear DMK's Challenge on Electoral Roll Revision
The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea by the DMK on November 11 against the Election Commission's decision for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, calling it unconstitutional. The plea was filed by lawyer Vivek Singh and requests quashing the EC’s notification.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on November 11 for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) plea challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.
Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran prompted by lawyer Vivek Singh, representing DMK, agreed to expedite the hearing. On November 3, R S Bharathi, DMK's organizing secretary, filed against the SIR, citing it as a violation of democratic rights.
Settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, the plea argues the SIR violates multiple constitutional provisions and demands the EC's notification of October 27 be annulled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Independent Air India Crash Investigation
SC agrees to hear on Tuesday plea of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK against SIR.
DMK seeks urgent hearing in SC on its plea challenging EC’s decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision in Tamil Nadu.
SC seeks replies of Centre, DGCA on plea of father of pilot killed in Air India plane crash for independent probe.
SC agrees to hear on Nov 11 pleas against Election Commission's decision to conduct nationwide SIR exercise.