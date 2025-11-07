Left Menu

Militia Leader Seeks Political Power: Qais Al-Khazali's Journey

Qais Al-Khazali, an influential militia leader in Iraq, is seeking to rebrand himself as a political leader. Despite being recognized as a global terrorist by the US, he aims to gain influence in Iraq's political landscape, transitioning from a militant role to a political power broker.

07-11-2025
Qais Al-Khazali, the leader of the Iran-backed Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq militia, is working to reshape his image in a bid to become a dominant figure in Iraqi politics. Designated a global terrorist by the US, his transition from militancy to politics highlights a strategic shift in Iraq's political environment.

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's performance in the forthcoming parliamentary elections will significantly impact Khazali's rebranding efforts. Success would enhance Iran's influence in Iraq through allied factions, while failure could weaken Khazali's political ambitions and Iran's strategy in Iraq.

Despite past allegations of violence, Khazali emphasizes his group's political intentions, although critics argue Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq continues to maintain violent actions. The evolving political landscape in Iraq may determine the future role and influence of former militia leaders like Khazali.

