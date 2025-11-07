Supreme Court Upholds Mosque Demolition Over Ujjain Land Dispute
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the demolition of the Takiya Masjid in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The mosque, a 200-year-old structure, was demolished for the expansion of Mahakal Lok Parishar's parking space. Petitioners' request for reconstruction was rejected, upholding the previous high court decision.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the decision to reject a plea aimed at reconstructing the demolished Takiya Masjid in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The mosque, which was around 200 years old, was taken down for the expansion of parking facilities at the Mahakal Lok Parishar, prompting legal challenges from petitioners who argued against the demolition.
The petitioners had contested an earlier ruling of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking to overturn it and gain permission to rebuild the mosque. However, during the session on Friday, the apex court, led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, maintained the high court's position, emphasizing that there was no judicial basis to mandate reconstruction.
Authorities claimed that the land had been legally acquired and that compensation had been provided. Arguments that the mosque was a Waqf property since 1985 were dismissed, as the court highlighted the requirement for expanded parking facilities. Consequently, the plea for reconstruction was ultimately dismissed.
