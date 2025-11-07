Jakarta Mosque Blast: Teenage Student Suspected in Chaotic Attack

Explosions rocked a mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers, leaving dozens injured and raising suspicions of a deliberate attack, with a 17-year-old student identified as the possible mastermind. The chaotic incident resulted in broken windows, panic, and a flurry of emergency responses in the bustling Kelapa Gading area.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene of multiple explosions and smoke billowing from the mosque, causing widespread panic and a hasty evacuation of the school complex. "We ran outside as soon as the blasts occurred," recounted Luciana, a school canteen worker who was present during the incident.

As investigations continue, authorities confirmed the discovery of a "toy weapon" on site, adding to the intrigue of the case. Jakarta's police chief emphasized the seriousness of the situation, marking the scene as a crime scene, while emergency services tended to the injured, with police efforts focused on understanding the suspect's motivations.

