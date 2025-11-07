Left Menu

Jakarta Mosque Blast: Teenage Student Suspected in Chaotic Attack

A mosque in Jakarta was hit by explosions, injuring dozens during Friday prayers. Authorities suspect a 17-year-old student may have orchestrated the attack, though investigations are ongoing. Indonesia's national police chief confirmed the identity of the suspect, discovered a toy weapon, and noted the area as a significant crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Explosions rocked a mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers, leaving dozens injured and raising suspicions of a deliberate attack, with a 17-year-old student identified as the possible mastermind. The chaotic incident resulted in broken windows, panic, and a flurry of emergency responses in the bustling Kelapa Gading area.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene of multiple explosions and smoke billowing from the mosque, causing widespread panic and a hasty evacuation of the school complex. "We ran outside as soon as the blasts occurred," recounted Luciana, a school canteen worker who was present during the incident.

As investigations continue, authorities confirmed the discovery of a "toy weapon" on site, adding to the intrigue of the case. Jakarta's police chief emphasized the seriousness of the situation, marking the scene as a crime scene, while emergency services tended to the injured, with police efforts focused on understanding the suspect's motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

