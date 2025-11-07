Controversial Shooting Sparks Debate Over Federal Agent Conduct

In a heated legal battle, federal agent Charles Exum faced scrutiny after shooting Chicago resident Marimar Martinez multiple times. Exum's text messages with colleagues, where he bragged about his shooting prowess, have been presented in court.

The controversy stems from an incident on October 4, when Exum shot Martinez, who was reportedly alerting others about immigration agents, after their vehicles collided. The shooting has been called an act of self-defense by prosecutors, while Martinez and a co-defendant now face charges for impeding a federal officer.

Further criticism has emerged over the repair and examination of the agent's vehicle, with discrepancies highlighted between Exum and the FBI's account of events. This case unfolds amid an immigration crackdown known as 'Operation Midway Blitz' in Chicago.

(With inputs from agencies.)