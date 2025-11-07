Left Menu

Russian Man First to Face Probe Under Controversial Extremist Search Law

A Russian man becomes the first to be investigated under a new law prohibiting online searches for extremist content. His lawyer argues it was accidental, and highlights pressures faced under Russia’s internet censorship, which threatens hefty fines and stronger legal repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:53 IST
In a landmark case, Sergei Glukhikh, a 20-year-old Russian, is reportedly the first person to face investigation under Russia's new law against searching for extremist content online. The case emerged after Glukhikh's internet activity was flagged by his service provider and reported to the FSB security service.

His lawyer, Sergei Barsukov from the Sverdlovsk region, insists that Glukhikh's actions were unintentional and criticizes the intense psychological tactics used by investigators. This case arises amidst heightened censorship laws following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which penalize those discrediting the armed forces or spreading false information.

Despite the relatively minor fine of 5,000 roubles for conducting extremist searches online, concerns abound over the law's potential for misuse, leading to more severe penalties. Barsukov warns of the wider implications for innocent citizens, suggesting a need to halt such judicial overreach.

