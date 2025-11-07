Online Investment Fraud Crackdown: Arrest in Multi-Crore Scam

The Jharkhand CID has made a significant breakthrough in an online investment fraud scheme, arresting a man named Deep Majumdar from West Bengal, linked to a Rs 3.75 crore scam.

The investigation tracked Majumdar to Dakshin Dinajpur following a case registered at the cyber police station in Ranchi. Majumdar was allegedly a key player in a larger network that deceived investors using fake investment applications.

Victims were lured via social media to download fraudulent apps that displayed fake profits. This prompted them to transfer large sums to bank accounts linked to the fraudsters. Authorities discovered that these transactions were connected to 17 inter-state cybercrime cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)