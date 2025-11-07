Left Menu

Online Investment Fraud Crackdown: Arrest in Multi-Crore Scam

A major online investment fraud case has been cracked by Jharkhand CID with the arrest of Deep Majumdar from West Bengal. Accused of running fake trading applications, the scheme swindled Rs 3.75 crore from unsuspecting investors. The case highlights an extensive network of cybercrime across multiple states.

Updated: 07-11-2025 21:01 IST
The Jharkhand CID has made a significant breakthrough in an online investment fraud scheme, arresting a man named Deep Majumdar from West Bengal, linked to a Rs 3.75 crore scam.

The investigation tracked Majumdar to Dakshin Dinajpur following a case registered at the cyber police station in Ranchi. Majumdar was allegedly a key player in a larger network that deceived investors using fake investment applications.

Victims were lured via social media to download fraudulent apps that displayed fake profits. This prompted them to transfer large sums to bank accounts linked to the fraudsters. Authorities discovered that these transactions were connected to 17 inter-state cybercrime cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

