From Analyst to Inmate: The Downfall of Damilare Ajao

Damilare Ajao, a former Commerzbank analyst, was sentenced to 20 months in jail for making false sexual harassment claims against a colleague. Ajao's allegations were dismissed, and he was found in contempt of court for pursuing undeserved damages. His actions had severe repercussions, leading to immediate imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic turn of events, Damilare Ajao, a former analyst at Commerzbank, found himself sentenced to 20 months in prison for fabricating allegations of sexual harassment against a colleague. The claims were part of an employment tribunal case that was ultimately dismissed.

Ajao alleged racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and wrongful dismissal following his brief tenure at Commerzbank. However, the tribunal rejected his allegations, and subsequent contempt of court proceedings found Ajao knowingly provided false evidence.

Ajao's legal representation urged for a suspended sentence, but the court deemed the gravity of his actions required immediate incarceration. Ajao was emotionless as he was taken into custody, expected to serve 40% of his sentence behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

