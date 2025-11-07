Floating Gold Bust: Ambergris Seizure in Maharashtra

In a significant law enforcement operation, police in Maharashtra apprehended two persons transporting ambergris, a rare and highly valuable substance often dubbed 'floating gold'. The seizure, valued over Rs 1.21 crore, took place on the outskirts of Beed city.

Police inspector K S Pawar reported that the suspects, identified as Shailesh Shinde and Vikas Mule, were captured following a tip-off. The duo allegedly intended to sell the ambergris, which is banned in trade due to its illegal status and high demand in luxury perfume markets.

This seizure, amounting to 1.25 kilograms of the waxy material, was sent for forensic verification, marking the first major haul of ambergris in the region. The case highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade in the area.

