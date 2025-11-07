Left Menu

Floating Gold Bust: Ambergris Seizure in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra arrested two individuals for possessing ambergris worth over Rs 1.21 crore near Beed city. Often referred to as 'floating gold', ambergris is a rare substance used in luxury perfumes. Its trade is illegal. This arrest marks the first major seizure in Beed district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement operation, police in Maharashtra apprehended two persons transporting ambergris, a rare and highly valuable substance often dubbed 'floating gold'. The seizure, valued over Rs 1.21 crore, took place on the outskirts of Beed city.

Police inspector K S Pawar reported that the suspects, identified as Shailesh Shinde and Vikas Mule, were captured following a tip-off. The duo allegedly intended to sell the ambergris, which is banned in trade due to its illegal status and high demand in luxury perfume markets.

This seizure, amounting to 1.25 kilograms of the waxy material, was sent for forensic verification, marking the first major haul of ambergris in the region. The case highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade in the area.

