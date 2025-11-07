Police Uncover Drug Plot to Frame Business Rival

Authorities successfully disrupted a sophisticated drug-related conspiracy aimed at falsely implicating an innocent man in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, officials confirmed on Friday.

Two suspects have been apprehended in connection with the case, according to law enforcement officials. Superintendent of Police B Aditya revealed further details following the arrests.

The investigation led to the arrest of Salman, who conspired with Hanif Khan Pathan to plant drugs on business rival Aqil Qureshi. Salman, who has a lengthy criminal history, confessed to orchestrating the scheme during interrogation.

