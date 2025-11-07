Left Menu

Police Uncover Drug Plot to Frame Business Rival

A major drug-related conspiracy to frame an innocent man in an NDPS case was thwarted by police. Two individuals were arrested, including Salman, who intended to implicate Aqil Qureshi, a business rival, in drug charges via Hanif Khan Pathan.

Authorities successfully disrupted a sophisticated drug-related conspiracy aimed at falsely implicating an innocent man in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, officials confirmed on Friday.

Two suspects have been apprehended in connection with the case, according to law enforcement officials. Superintendent of Police B Aditya revealed further details following the arrests.

The investigation led to the arrest of Salman, who conspired with Hanif Khan Pathan to plant drugs on business rival Aqil Qureshi. Salman, who has a lengthy criminal history, confessed to orchestrating the scheme during interrogation.

