Legacy of Legal Wisdom: Learning from A K Sen

Justice Vikram Nath emphasized the valuable lessons the judiciary can learn from Ashoke Kumar Sen, India's longest-serving law minister. Sen's measured approach and leadership in legal reform offer guidance on the importance of clarity, consistency, and public service in the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:35 IST
Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath highlighted the enduring impact of former law minister Ashoke Kumar Sen, during the 'A K Sen Memorial Lecture' at the India International Centre. Nath praised Sen's calm and respectful handling of legal reform, emphasizing his steady leadership as a guide for modern judiciary.

Emphasizing Sen's legacy, Justice Nath underscored the necessity of clear communication and respect in judicial proceedings. He recalled Sen's role in enacting the Advocates Act of 1961—a pivotal reform that democratized the legal profession in India. Sen's broad vision and cohesive methods remain relevant in navigating contemporary legal challenges.

Justice Nath also addressed law students, advising them on the value of small, consistent efforts in their legal careers. He encouraged them to maintain discipline, mutual respect, and to pursue mentorship, echoing Sen's philosophy of integrating respect for basic principles with a commitment to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

