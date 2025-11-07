Legacy of Legal Wisdom: Learning from A K Sen

Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath highlighted the enduring impact of former law minister Ashoke Kumar Sen, during the 'A K Sen Memorial Lecture' at the India International Centre. Nath praised Sen's calm and respectful handling of legal reform, emphasizing his steady leadership as a guide for modern judiciary.

Emphasizing Sen's legacy, Justice Nath underscored the necessity of clear communication and respect in judicial proceedings. He recalled Sen's role in enacting the Advocates Act of 1961—a pivotal reform that democratized the legal profession in India. Sen's broad vision and cohesive methods remain relevant in navigating contemporary legal challenges.

Justice Nath also addressed law students, advising them on the value of small, consistent efforts in their legal careers. He encouraged them to maintain discipline, mutual respect, and to pursue mentorship, echoing Sen's philosophy of integrating respect for basic principles with a commitment to justice.

