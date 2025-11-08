Student's Overseas Extortion Racket Busted in Haridwar

In a significant breakthrough, Haridwar police have apprehended Ashish Saini, a BSc student, for an attempted extortion involving Rs 30 lakh. The accused is said to have used the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a front.

According to Haridwar SSP Pramod Singh Dobal, Saini was involved with Ajay Hooda, who placed intimidating calls from abroad. Hooda, a native of Rohtak, Haryana, is currently working in Armenia.

The local businessman, Ravi Kumar, had reported the incident, kicking off an investigation that traced the calls back to Armenia. Upon questioning, Saini admitted to his role in the extortion scheme. Legal proceedings are being pursued to secure Hooda's return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)