Sanitation workers' protest enters 100th day in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The protest by the Greater Chennai Corporation sanitation workers against privatisation of solid waste management and demanding job regularisation entered its hundredth day on Saturday.

The workers who are against the privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar areas have also been demanding that the civic authorities reinstate the workers removed from service.

Many among the protesters were previously employed under the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

Recently, the protesters, mostly women, waded through knee-deep water in Marina Beach behind Kannagi statue to draw the attention of the state government to their plight. They raised slogans in support of their demands.

