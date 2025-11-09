Assam: Inter-family feud turns violent, police attacked

One police personnel sustained injuries on Sunday in an attack by some irate villagers when a security team went to control a petty dispute between two families in Hailakandi district of Assam, an officer said.

Police have already arrested 10 people, and further investigation is on to nab others, he added.

According to Hailakandi Senior Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha, a quarrel broke out between two families in Abdullahpur village over the plantation of betel nut.

''Police were informed about the dispute, and a team went there to settle it. When the police reached the village, some people threw stones at them,'' he told PTI.

The front and rear glasses of the police vehicle were smashed in the attack, and the police driver sustained injuries, Sinha said.

''Immediately, more forces were sent, and police lodged a case against the irate villagers. We apprehended 10 culprits, and investigation is underway looking for more culprits,'' he added.

The situation in the area is fully normal and under control, the SSP said.

