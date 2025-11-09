Jammu SSP reviews security arrangements for Nagrota bypoll

A senior police officer on Sunday reviewed security arrangements for the by-election in the Nagrota Assembly constituency and directed all officers to exercise caution while dealing with people on polling day on November 11 to avoid any "unwanted scene".

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Joginder Singh, said standard security measures have been undertaken to ensure safety and maintain law and order during the bypoll.

He held a briefing for police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to be deployed for election duty and directed them to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and carry out thorough security checks at crucial spots.

The officer asked the personnel to familiarise themselves with the area and strengthen preparedness to handle any potential law and order situations during the electoral process.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining a visible security presence to deter anti-social or disruptive elements while instilling public confidence and encouraging greater voter participation.

The SSP emphasised that all personnel must be briefed on instructions and directed to visit polling stations and liaise with election staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)