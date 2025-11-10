FACTBOX-Who was Suharto, Indonesia's newest 'national hero'?

Indonesia's second president and strongman Suharto was named a national hero by the government led by his former son-in-law, President Prabowo Subianto, in a controversial move condemned by activists. Suharto was forced to step down during the Asian financial crisis in 1998 amid mass protests and deadly riots against his 32-year reign over the sprawling, natural resource-rich archipelago.

Here are some facts about Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 87: *Suharto, a military officer, formally became president in 1967 after he seized control of Indonesia from the country's first president and independence leader, Sukarno, who was widely seen by Indonesians and Western capitals to be pro-communist at a time when the Cold War was at its peak.

*The takeover happened shortly after a military-led purge of communists who the military said were planning a coup in late 1965. Historians say roughly 500,000 people were killed in the purge, making it one of the worst massacres of the 20th century. It has never been officially investigated. Suharto was the key military officer during that time, although his involvement was never proven. *As a staunch anti-communist, Suharto had the support of the West, particularly Washington, which quietly gave the green light for Indonesia's brutal invasion of East Timor in 1975. Prabowo, then a military officer, also led operations in East Timor under Suharto in 1983.

*Suharto's three-decade rule was marked by rapid economic growth and political stability, but also involved severe restrictions on human rights and free speech, and the military's violent crackdowns on dissenters and separatist movements. *Suharto and his family were suspected of corruptly amassing up to $45 billion during his rule. The charges remain unproven. Attempts to try him for graft were first made in 2000, but Suharto failed to appear in court and was later declared too ill to stand trial.

*Suharto came from a humble background. He joined the Dutch colonial army at 19 as a corporal and afterwards fought with Indonesian guerrillas against the Dutch. *Even after his death, Suharto's party, Golkar, remains a major political force which backs Prabowo in his current presidency, and holds key ministries in his cabinet.

*Prabowo was married to Suharto's daughter Siti Hediati Hariyadi, who is now a parliamentarian, before they divorced.

