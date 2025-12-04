India–Indonesia Launch 10th GARUDA SHAKTI Special Forces Exercise in Himachal

The 10th edition of the India–Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise, GARUDA SHAKTI, has officially commenced at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, bringing together elite troops from both nations for intensive counter-terrorism and high-altitude warfare training. Scheduled from 3 to 12 December 2025, the exercise reinforces the growing defence partnership between the two Indo-Pacific neighbours.

Elite Forces Join Hands for Advanced Combat Training

India is represented by specially selected troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), one of the world’s most experienced and battle-hardened units. Indonesia has deployed personnel from its premier Special Forces, continuing its longstanding military cooperation with India.

The exercise aims to significantly enhance interoperability, mutual trust and joint operational capability, focusing on modern threats and dynamic security environments.

Key Training Focus Areas

GARUDA SHAKTI 2025 has been designed to address emerging warfare domains and mission-critical skills, including:

Counter-terrorism drills in semi-mountainous terrain

Unarmed combat techniques for close-quarter fighting

Combat shooting and precision sniping

Heliborne insertion and extraction operations

Planning and executing drone, counter-UAS and loiter-munition strikes

Weapons familiarisation and tactical equipment training

Exchange of battlefield experiences and operational best practices

This comprehensive training framework ensures both armies sharpen their readiness for real-time operational challenges, especially in rugged terrain typical of many regional conflict zones.

High-Intensity Drills and Validation Exercise

The joint exercise places strong emphasis on:

Physical endurance

Terrain adaptability

High-intensity tactical manoeuvres

Small-team coordination

Rapid mission planning

The training will culminate in a validation exercise that simulates realistic operational scenarios, testing the combined ability of both contingents to work cohesively under pressure, respond to evolving threats and execute complex missions with precision.

Strengthening Indo-Pacific Defence Cooperation

GARUDA SHAKTI is a cornerstone of India–Indonesia defence engagement and reflects the shared strategic vision of maintaining regional stability, maritime security and counter-terrorism preparedness. The exercise also aligns with both nations’ commitment to strengthening military diplomacy in the wider Indo-Pacific.

With each edition, the exercise has deepened friendship, enhanced tactical alignment and strengthened the foundation for future joint operations.