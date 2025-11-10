Left Menu

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Diageo has considered external candidates for CEO role, FT reports Diageo, the world's top spirits maker, has considered external candidates for its chief executive role including outgoing GSK CEO Emma Walmsley, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Diageo has considered external candidates for CEO role, FT reports

Diageo, the world's top spirits maker, has considered external candidates for its chief executive role including outgoing GSK CEO Emma Walmsley, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation. Walmsley has not engaged with Diageo or its board on this matter and has "zero interest in the position," a person close to GSK told Reuters.

Talks to end US shutdown look promising, Senate majority leader says

Bipartisan talks in the U.S. Senate to end the federal shutdown have taken a positive turn, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Saturday, with lawmakers working on deals to temporarily reopen the government and introduce three longer-term funding bills for some agencies. Asked by reporters whether there have been bipartisan talks within the last 24 hours that have been positive in nature, Thune, a South Dakota Republican, responded, "Yeah. I'd say so."

