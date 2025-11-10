China-Japan Tensions Escalate Over Taiwan Remarks
China has strongly protested remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan. Takaichi suggested a Chinese attack on Taiwan could threaten Japan's survival. China urges Japan to cease such provocations, warning that interference in cross-strait affairs could harm bilateral relations.
China has lodged a formal protest with Japan following comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan. The Chinese foreign ministry, represented by spokesperson Lin Jian, expressed serious objections to Takaichi's suggestions that a Chinese assault on Taiwan might pose an existential threat to Japan.
During a press briefing, Lin criticized Japanese officials' efforts to involve themselves in cross-strait matters, warning that such actions could significantly damage the diplomatic relationship between China and Japan. He urged Tokyo to refrain from making further provocative statements.
Takaichi's remarks, which were reported by the Kyodo News Agency, have intensified existing tensions between the two countries, adding another layer to the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region.
